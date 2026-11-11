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Home / News / Entertainment News / Anirudh, Kavya to marry today: Their love story
Anirudh, Kavya to marry today: Their love story
They are marrying in Greece

Anirudh, Kavya to marry today: Their love story

By Shreya Mukherjee
Nov 11, 2026
12:50 pm
What's the story

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are reportedly set to tie the knot in Greece on Wednesday (November 11). The couple, who have largely kept their personal lives private, were first rumored to be dating in 2025. Ahead of their wedding, here's a look at their careers and relationship timeline.

Rumor origin

Dating rumors sparked last year

The speculation about Ravichander and Maran's relationship started in November 2025 when they were seen walking together in New York City.

A UK-based travel vlogger caught them on a YouTube livestream, which was later shared on social media.

Despite the original video being deleted, fans continued to discuss screenshots and reposts.

Rumor denial

When Ravichander denied the wedding speculation

In June 2025, Ravichander had addressed wedding rumors on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "Marriage ah? lol.. Chill out guys. Please stop spreading rumors."

Neither he nor Maran ever confirmed their relationship publicly.

But speculation continued as Ravichander's uncle and actor Y Gee Mahendra discussed the possibility of a wedding earlier this year.

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Wedding details

Wedding in Greece, reception in Chennai

Reports suggest that Ravichander and Maran are getting married in Greece on November 11.

A reception is reportedly set to happen in Chennai on November 21, with several political and film personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, expected to attend.

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Career highlights

Ravichander's successful career as a music composer

Ravichander, the nephew of superstar Rajinikanth, is one of the most sought-after music composers in Indian cinema.

He made his debut with Dhanush and Shruti Haasan's 2012 film 3, whose song Why This Kolaveri Di became a viral sensation.

Since then, he has composed soundtracks for films featuring Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Pawan Kalyan.

Professional journey

Who is Kavya Maran?

Maran, the daughter of Sun Group chair Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, is an executive director at Sun TV Network.

She is known for her association with Sunrisers Hyderabad, the group's Indian Premier League franchise.

Her interests also extend to international cricket ventures like Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa's SA20 and Sunrisers Leeds in England's The Hundred.

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