Anirudh, Kavya to marry today: Their love story
What's the story
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are reportedly set to tie the knot in Greece on Wednesday (November 11). The couple, who have largely kept their personal lives private, were first rumored to be dating in 2025. Ahead of their wedding, here's a look at their careers and relationship timeline.
Rumor origin
Dating rumors sparked last year
The speculation about Ravichander and Maran's relationship started in November 2025 when they were seen walking together in New York City.
A UK-based travel vlogger caught them on a YouTube livestream, which was later shared on social media.
Despite the original video being deleted, fans continued to discuss screenshots and reposts.
Rumor denial
When Ravichander denied the wedding speculation
In June 2025, Ravichander had addressed wedding rumors on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "Marriage ah? lol.. Chill out guys. Please stop spreading rumors."
Neither he nor Maran ever confirmed their relationship publicly.
But speculation continued as Ravichander's uncle and actor Y Gee Mahendra discussed the possibility of a wedding earlier this year.
Wedding details
Wedding in Greece, reception in Chennai
Reports suggest that Ravichander and Maran are getting married in Greece on November 11.
A reception is reportedly set to happen in Chennai on November 21, with several political and film personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, expected to attend.
Career highlights
Ravichander's successful career as a music composer
Ravichander, the nephew of superstar Rajinikanth, is one of the most sought-after music composers in Indian cinema.
He made his debut with Dhanush and Shruti Haasan's 2012 film 3, whose song Why This Kolaveri Di became a viral sensation.
Since then, he has composed soundtracks for films featuring Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Pawan Kalyan.
Professional journey
Who is Kavya Maran?
Maran, the daughter of Sun Group chair Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, is an executive director at Sun TV Network.
She is known for her association with Sunrisers Hyderabad, the group's Indian Premier League franchise.
Her interests also extend to international cricket ventures like Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa's SA20 and Sunrisers Leeds in England's The Hundred.