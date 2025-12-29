Next Article
Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias welcome baby #4
Entertainment
Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias recently announced the arrival of their fourth child!
The couple, together since 2001, shared the happy news on Instagram. According to a source, they are "floating on air."
They haven't revealed the baby's name or gender yet, but it's clear they're over the moon.
Family vibes this holiday season
The new baby joins siblings Lucy and Nicholas (both 8) and Mary (5).
Anna posted a sweet family photo with the caption "My sunshines," showing how much they love family time.
The couple is looking forward to celebrating the holidays surrounded by loved ones and all their kids.