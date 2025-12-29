Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias welcome baby #4 Entertainment Dec 29, 2025

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias recently announced the arrival of their fourth child!

The couple, together since 2001, shared the happy news on Instagram. According to a source, they are "floating on air."

They haven't revealed the baby's name or gender yet, but it's clear they're over the moon.