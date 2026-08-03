Annapurna Studios announces composer Prasad joining Akkineni for 'King100'
Entertainment
Big news for Telugu movie fans: Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), the National Award-winning composer, is on board for Nagarjuna Akkineni's 100th film, King100.
The announcement came from Annapurna Studios on DSP's birthday, complete with a celebratory poster.
This project brings back the successful Nagarjuna-DSP combo from hits like Manmadhudu and Mass.
Akkineni reunites with Tabu for 'King100'
King100 is also reuniting Nagarjuna with Tabu after three decades; their last film together was Ninne Pelladata in 1996.
Tabu shared a picture of the film's clapboard recently to kick off production.
Produced by Annapurna Studios, this movie is set to be a major moment in Nagarjuna's career. Fans can expect more updates soon about the cast and release date.