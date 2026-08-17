Anne Hathaway, Jonas Brothers, Dwayne Johnson named Disney Legends
What's the story
The 2026 Disney Legends Awards were held on August 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The event recognized individuals who have made significant contributions to The Walt Disney Company and its legacy. Among the honorees were actors Anne Hathaway and Dwayne Johnson, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, former Disney CEO Bob Iger, and the Jonas Brothers.
Acceptance speech
Hathaway was presented with the honor by David Frankel
Hathaway, who made her Disney debut in 2001's The Princess Diaries, was presented with the Disney Legends honor by David Frankel, director of The Devil Wears Prada.
In her acceptance speech, she said, "As cool as all this is, just us being us is where I'm happiest." She also thanked her family for sharing adventures and joy with her.
Leadership tribute
Iger was honored by current Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro
Iger, who led The Walt Disney Co. for over two decades, was honored by current CEO Josh D'Amaro.
Robert Downey Jr., Diane Sawyer, Harrison Ford, Ellen Pompeo, and Al Michaels also paid tribute to Iger.
Accepting the honor, he reflected on his responsibility to help make the world a better place and thanked the creatives and cast members "who truly make this company really what it is."
Personal reflections
Other highlights from the night
Johnson, who voices Maui in Disney's Moana films, was honored by his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt. He spoke about the importance of creating joy for audiences and treating others with kindness.
The Jonas Brothers were honored by fellow Disney Channel alum Vanessa Hudgens. Nick Jonas thanked fans for letting them be a part of their childhood.
Miranda was celebrated with a musical tribute featuring songs from his Disney films.
Additional honorees
Previous Disney Legends classes and their honorees
The 2026 Disney Legends class also included Chris Berman, Jerry Bruckheimer, Susan Egan, Eric Goldberg, Kim Irvine, and Alan Tudyk.
The last class of honorees in 2024 featured Miley Cyrus, Kelly Ripa, Angela Bassett, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Previous honorees include Robin Roberts, Julie Andrews, James Cameron, George Lucas, and Robin Williams.