'Nakhrewaalii' to finally release in November
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Nakhrewaalii, helmed by Rahul Shanklya and starring newcomers Pragati Srivastava and Ansh Duggal, will finally see the light of day. The film will have its digital premiere on Netflix in November 2026, reported Variety India. It was initially scheduled for a theatrical release in February 2025 but has been delayed since then.
Debut film
'Nakhrewaalii' was supposed to be Duggal's debut
Nakhrewaalii was supposed to be Duggal's debut film, with the actor calling it his Bollywood entry when shooting began.
However, due to the delay in its release, he made his acting debut with Don't Be Shy, a young-adult romantic comedy produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.
The film was released on September 25 on Prime Video.
Film details
Everything about 'Nakhrewaalii'
Nakhrewaalii is a small-town rom-com that marked the debut of Duggal and Srivastava as newcomers under Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions.
The film was produced by Rai, Jyoti Deshpande, and Himanshu Sharma, with Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions attached to it.
The first look of the film had created buzz around Duggal's character wearing a ghagra, teasing an unusual romantic comedy that Rai and Shanklya were trying to make.
Other projects
Meanwhile, here's what 'Don't Be Shy' is about
In Don't Be Shy, Duggal plays Dhruv Kumar, a character who becomes romantically involved with Shyamili Das (Aarushi Bajaj) in a film about friendship and love.
It also stars Bianca Arora, Piyush Khati, and Anurag Basu.
The film is directed by Sreeti Mukerji.