Anshuman Jha casts Sarah Jane Dias in Lakadbaggha sequel

Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra are also part of 'Lakadbaggha 2'

"Lakadbaggha 2" dives into illegal primate trafficking and global conspiracies, mixing action with a real-world message.

Dias describes the film as "bold, relevant, and emotionally charged," while Jha says her character brings new depth to the story.

Expect more action and a bigger global vibe from this franchise.