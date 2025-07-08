Next Article
Anshuman Jha casts Sarah Jane Dias in Lakadbaggha sequel
Sarah Jane Dias is joining the cast of "Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business," alongside Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, and international martial artists Sunny Pang and Dan Chupong.
This sequel is part of India's first Animal Lover Vigilante Universe.
"Lakadbaggha 2" dives into illegal primate trafficking and global conspiracies, mixing action with a real-world message.
Dias describes the film as "bold, relevant, and emotionally charged," while Jha says her character brings new depth to the story.
Expect more action and a bigger global vibe from this franchise.