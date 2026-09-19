Actor Anshuman Jha reveals how he picks films

Jha said, "I have not done three projects in the last one year, big projects two of them, because I can't go to set and be unhappy. This (set) is my temple."

He added that his time with co-stars is sacred to him.

"Agar main mandir jaa kar dukhi rahunga, to aap mujhe jitne bhi paise aur popularity de do, main dukhi hi rahunga," he said.