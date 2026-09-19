Actor Anshuman Jha reveals how he picks films
What's the story
Actor Anshuman Jha, known for his performances in films like Lord Curzon Ki Haveli and Lakadbaggha, is currently seen in Om Ka Hari. The Harish Vyas directorial explores the father-son relationship through the lens of differing ideologies. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Jha revealed that he often turns down big-budget films because he doesn't want to be "unhappy" on set.
Acting philosophy
'I can't go to set and be unhappy'
Jha said, "I have not done three projects in the last one year, big projects two of them, because I can't go to set and be unhappy. This (set) is my temple."
He added that his time with co-stars is sacred to him.
"Agar main mandir jaa kar dukhi rahunga, to aap mujhe jitne bhi paise aur popularity de do, main dukhi hi rahunga," he said.
Authenticity
'If you are unhappy, it shows in your eyes'
The actor emphasized that unhappiness on set reflects in one's work.
He said, "If you are unhappy, it shows in your eyes and in your work. That camera is God's eye."
"I always tell everyone: 'Do what feels honest.' What you think, speak, and do have to be in sync. Then, if you become a star, good."
Film synopsis
On 'Om Ka Hari' and Indian men expressing love
Om Ka Hari, Jha's latest release, delves into the complexities of a father-son relationship.
The film features Raghubir Yadav as the father and Jha as the son.
Jha said, "In India, men don't say 'I love you' to their fathers. They don't open up to them, because aapne dosti hi nahi ki."
The film also stars Soni Razdan and is currently running in theaters.