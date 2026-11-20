Bhansali's 'Love & War' to get its first song soon
What's the story
The highly anticipated romantic drama Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is gearing up for its release in January 2027. After unveiling three teaser posters featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, the film's next promotional move will be its music. According to Variety India, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali plans to release a song before the trailer."
Promotional approach
Bhansali's unique strategy for 'Love & War'
This unconventional order of releasing music before the trailer allows audiences to get familiar with a song before they are introduced to the story and characters.
Bhansali has previously adopted this strategy for his projects Bajirao Mastani and Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.
For Bajirao Mastani, the first song Gajanana was released at a Pune event in September 2015, ahead of the trailer release.
Another track, Deewani Mastani, followed soon after.
Film details
More on 'Love & War'
In a similar vein, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar saw its first song Sakal Ban released on March 9, 2024, before a trailer released.
Love & War is reportedly a love triangle set against the backdrop of war and will see Bhansali reuniting with Kapoor and Bhatt after Saawariya and Gangubai Kathiawadi, respectively. It will also mark his first collaboration with Kaushal.
Written, directed, and produced by Bhansali, Love & War is scheduled to hit theaters on January 21, 2027.