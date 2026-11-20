This unconventional order of releasing music before the trailer allows audiences to get familiar with a song before they are introduced to the story and characters.

Bhansali has previously adopted this strategy for his projects Bajirao Mastani and Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

For Bajirao Mastani, the first song Gajanana was released at a Pune event in September 2015, ahead of the trailer release.

Another track, Deewani Mastani, followed soon after.