On Friday, Malik shared the original music video of Saajan Saajan on Instagram.

He also shared a screenshot of an old comment he had left on one of the Batman Reels.

In his caption, he wrote, "Twenty-nine years ago, I sat down to compose this gem; at that time, it was just a piece of my heart-put to music, recorded with the tools we had, our lovely, talented live musicians-with no idea where life or that melody would eventually go."