'Music has...': Anu Malik on 'Saajan Saajan' going viral
What's the story
The 1999 romantic track Saajan Saajan, composed by Anu Malik, has unexpectedly found a new audience online. The track from the film Aarzoo has taken off on Instagram Reels, with users setting its slow remix to videos of Hollywood characters, especially with Robert Pattinson's Batman. This trend has surprised Malik, and he described the song's renewed popularity as surreal.
Composer's reaction
'Twenty-nine years ago, I sat down to compose...'
On Friday, Malik shared the original music video of Saajan Saajan on Instagram.
He also shared a screenshot of an old comment he had left on one of the Batman Reels.
In his caption, he wrote, "Twenty-nine years ago, I sat down to compose this gem; at that time, it was just a piece of my heart-put to music, recorded with the tools we had, our lovely, talented live musicians-with no idea where life or that melody would eventually go."
Song's resurgence
'You pour your soul into something...'
Malik further wrote, "Seeing a Remix of that same track, composed with so much love by me, go viral today in BATMAN RETURNS is honestly surreal."
"Music really does have its own timeline, you pour your soul into something, let it out in the world, and three decades later it finds a whole new generation and a second life."
Song's journey
The trend's growth
The slow remix of Saajan Saajan was initially used on Instagram Reels with clips from Matt Reeves's 2022 film The Batman.
The trend then grew to include other Hollywood characters, including Doctor Doom, the villain from Marvel's upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.
Meanwhile, written by Anand Bakshi and sung by Alka Yagnik, Saajan Saajan was originally composed for the 1999 film Aarzoo.
The song featured Madhuri Dixit in the original music video.