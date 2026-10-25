Anup Soni disappointed over his deleted scenes in 'Shaque'

Soni further acknowledged that this is part of the filmmaking process.

He wrote, "There can be a little disappointment when a sequence doesn't make the final cut, but filmmaking is about the larger picture, and sometimes, leaving something out serves the story better."

"It's all part of the process."

The series features Parineeti Chopra in the lead role with Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, and Sumeet Vyas, among others.

It was released on September 24.