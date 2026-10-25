Anup Soni disappointed over his deleted scenes in 'Shaque'
What's the story
Actor Anup Soni, who recently played Inspector Khurana in Netflix's mystery thriller Shaque: Trust No One, has expressed disappointment over some of his scenes being deleted. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, he shared the deleted scenes and wrote in the caption, "A few sequences of Khurana Saab from SHAQUE that didn't make it to the final version..."
Filmmaking insights
'It's all part of the process'
Soni further acknowledged that this is part of the filmmaking process.
He wrote, "There can be a little disappointment when a sequence doesn't make the final cut, but filmmaking is about the larger picture, and sometimes, leaving something out serves the story better."
"It's all part of the process."
The series features Parineeti Chopra in the lead role with Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, and Sumeet Vyas, among others.
It was released on September 24.
Career overview
Other recent projects of Soni
Apart from Shaque, Soni was recently seen in The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, a fantasy thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.
He plays Shashi in the film, which hit theaters on September 25.
Known for his roles in CID and Balika Vadhu, Soni also became a household name as the host of Crime Patrol.
His filmography includes Gangaajal, Apaharan, Hathyar, Prassthanam, and Satyameva Jayate 2, among others.