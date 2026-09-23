Anup Soni confident about returning to 'Crime Patrol' in future

Soni has two projects releasing this weekend.

The web series Shaque: Trust No One will premiere on OTT on Thursday, while the film The Vvaan will hit theaters on Friday.

He plays Sidharth Malhotra's elder brother in the latter.

He said, "The family is at the center of The Vvaan, with folklore and mysteries woven around them...The Vvaan is a very important film for me."

Soni's last theatrical release was Satyamev Jayate 2 in 2021.