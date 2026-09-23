Anup Soni confident about returning to 'Crime Patrol' in future
What's the story
Actor Anup Soni, who has been the face of Crime Patrol, is missing from the current season. The season was hosted by Ajay Devgn before Rajesh Tailang took over. Speaking to Variety India, Soni said that he is confident about returning to the show in a future season. "There are many seasons of Crime Patrol. I'm sure there will be a season when I'll return," he said.
New releases
Two big projects releasing this weekend for Soni
Soni has two projects releasing this weekend.
The web series Shaque: Trust No One will premiere on OTT on Thursday, while the film The Vvaan will hit theaters on Friday.
He plays Sidharth Malhotra's elder brother in the latter.
He said, "The family is at the center of The Vvaan, with folklore and mysteries woven around them...The Vvaan is a very important film for me."
Soni's last theatrical release was Satyamev Jayate 2 in 2021.
Director's vision
Soni calls 'The Vvaan' director a 'visionary'
Soni also praised The Vvaan director Arunabh Kumar, saying, "I think Arunabh is a visionary because he's somebody who saw the value and the importance of the digital medium very early."
"They innovated when YouTube was still in its early stages. So, he has that vision."
Soni added that Kumar's previous works like Kota Factory and Panchayat brought a new wave of storytelling.
Genre discussion
Is there an oversaturation of crime thrillers?
When asked about the oversaturation of crime thrillers in India's OTT space, Soni disagreed.
He said, "No, no. See, that's why I say that there is a difference between thriller and crime thriller."
"Crime thriller is a genre that is successful all over the world."
"There is no time period for that. In fact, I would say that it is perpetual. It's working everywhere."
"But you have to make a good thriller. If it is routine, audiences will reject it."