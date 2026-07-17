'Shri Ram Bhoomi': Anupam Kher wraps first schedule in Ayodhya
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Veteran actor Anupam Kher has completed the first shooting schedule of his upcoming film Shri Ram Bhoomi in Ayodhya. He took to social media on Friday to share an emotional note, describing his time in the holy city as a journey that enriched him spiritually and personally. Kher plays late Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal in the film.
Emotional post
'Part of me has stayed behind...'
Kher shared a few pictures from the shoot and wrote in Hindi, "Wrapping up the first shooting schedule of Shri Ram Bhoomi and heading back from Ayodhya...but it feels like a part of me has stayed behind."
"I'm taking back far more than just beautiful memories. I leave with a deeper understanding of Sanatan Dharma, spiritual enrichment, and immense pride in being part of a film that is striving to bring both history and faith to the screen with honesty."
Film details
More about the film
Kher also expressed his gratitude to the people of Ayodhya, the saints who blessed him, director Kamakhaya Narayan Singh, cinematographer Aseem Bajaj, and every member of the movie's unit.
Shri Ram Bhoomi is a Hindi drama produced by Zee Studios and directed by Singh.
The film also stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Amruta Khanvilkar in pivotal roles.
In addition to Shri Ram Bhoomi, Kher will also be seen in Fauzi and Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.