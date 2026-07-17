'Shri Ram Bhoomi': Anupam Kher wraps first schedule in Ayodhya

Kher shared a few pictures from the shoot and wrote in Hindi, "Wrapping up the first shooting schedule of Shri Ram Bhoomi and heading back from Ayodhya...but it feels like a part of me has stayed behind."

"I'm taking back far more than just beautiful memories. I leave with a deeper understanding of Sanatan Dharma, spiritual enrichment, and immense pride in being part of a film that is striving to bring both history and faith to the screen with honesty."