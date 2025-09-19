Anurag Kashyap on Bollywood: 'Industry can never be united'

Kashyap opened up about feeling sidelined by colleagues who saw him as "bad news," which pushed him to leave Mumbai. He praised directors like Shoojit Sircar and Dibakar Banerjee for making meaningful films outside the city's intense, money-driven scene. His comments highlight his personal call for more unity and ethical practices in the industry.

AI in filmmaking, unethical projects, and actors' unity

Kashyap also slammed the use of AI in filmmaking—especially after seeing the AI-generated Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal. He called such projects unethical and urged producers to support human creators instead.

According to him, artists backing AI are "spineless," and actors might only come together if their own jobs are threatened by tech.

Nishaanchi was released in theaters on September 19.