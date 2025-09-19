Anurag Kashyap on Bollywood: 'Industry can never be united'
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap didn't hold back while promoting Nishaanchi, calling out Bollywood's "toxicity" and lack of unity.
He shared, "People who know me tell me, 'You stand for everyone, who stands for you?' I can say this very confidently that this industry can never be united."
Directors who inspire me make films outside Mumbai: Kashyap
Kashyap opened up about feeling sidelined by colleagues who saw him as "bad news," which pushed him to leave Mumbai.
He praised directors like Shoojit Sircar and Dibakar Banerjee for making meaningful films outside the city's intense, money-driven scene.
His comments highlight his personal call for more unity and ethical practices in the industry.
AI in filmmaking, unethical projects, and actors' unity
Kashyap also slammed the use of AI in filmmaking—especially after seeing the AI-generated Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal. He called such projects unethical and urged producers to support human creators instead.
According to him, artists backing AI are "spineless," and actors might only come together if their own jobs are threatened by tech.
Nishaanchi was released in theaters on September 19.