'Reveals our cultural hypocrisy': Anurag Kashyap on 'Toxic' teaser outrage

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently defended the teaser of Yash 's upcoming film Toxic , which was criticized for its graphic sexual content. Speaking at the Bengaluru International Film Festival, he described the backlash as a reflection of "cultural hypocrisy." He argued that while male actors often go shirtless without facing scrutiny, women celebrating their sexuality are met with resistance.

Director's praise Kashyap's statement on 'Toxic' Kashyap lauded Toxic as "an extremely courageous attempt." He said, "The outrage expressed against the teaser reveals our cultural hypocrisy. When male actors appear shirtless on screen or display excessive machismo, no one questions it." "But when a woman celebrates her sexuality, it becomes hard to accept."

Backlash details What was the controversy around 'Toxic' teaser? The teaser introduced Yash's character in a macho, violent avatar. It also featured a graphic sex scene between the protagonist and a female actor in a van, which many criticized as unnecessary. The female actor, Beatriz Taufenbach, was reportedly forced to delete her social media accounts following the backlash. A few days after the teaser was released, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Women's Wing lodged a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC), objecting to the "obscene scenes."

Advertisement