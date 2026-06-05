'Bandar' review: Anurag Kashyap, Bobby Deol deliver gripping drama

Anurag Kashyap 's gritty, hard-hitting drama Bandar, released on Friday, is inspired by a real case. Headlined by a commanding Bobby Deol and featuring terrific performances by Sanya Malhotra , Sapna Pabbi, and Nagesh Bhonsle, among others, it's a thoroughly engaging watch. It might not be flawless, but it's strikingly original and cuts through the usual Bollywood clutter.

Plot Focuses on an actor falsely accused of rape In Bandar, Deol takes on the role of a faded, has-been actor and singer who has been out of the spotlight for several years. His life is turned upside down when his ex-girlfriend Gayatri (Pabbi) accuses him of rape, and he ends up in a suffocating, filthy jail for weeks, awaiting bail. Malhotra plays his sister while Saba Azad plays Khushi, his girlfriend.

#1 Liked 'Kennedy'? You'll like 'Bandar' as well In many ways, Bandar reminded me of Kashyap's other directorial, Kennedy. At the center of both films are flawed, interesting, complex men, and through them, Kashyap asks questions about morality and justice. Overall, though, Bandar is miles ahead of Kennedy and feels far more gripping and complete. Several colorful characters populate Bandar, while Kennedy largely focused on the titular protagonist alone.

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#2 Deol is a smart choice for the lead role As a popular star who enjoyed, lost, and regained fame after a prolonged hiatus, Deol has actually lived Samar's journey. Samar rode the wave of fame once, but the tide has turned; nobody asks him for selfies, and he is a lowly, undervalued wedding performer. His insurance has expired, he has no money for his surgery, and he is clearly living beyond his means.

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#3 The supporting cast wins you over If there's one thing Kashyap almost always gets right, it's the ensemble cast. Malhotra delivers a compelling, humane performance as Samar's younger sister; you can hear her voice break each time she speaks to him. Jitendra Joshi, as a corrupt cop, and Sukant Goel and Joju George as fellow inmates also bring their A-game. All performances feel raw and realistic.

#4 Watch out for the jail sequences A sense of rugged charm defines Bandar. The jail sequences are particularly dark and moody, and Kashyap dares you to look away from the screen. Choked toilets, limited rations, filth everywhere—Kashyap and cinematographer Saiyed Shaaz Rizvi bring alive the horror of these places overflowing with men. The scenes are incredibly unsettling; you can smell the sweat and stench from across the screen.

#5 Samar collapses by the minute in jail In jail, Samar's sanity is snatched away. He is stripped naked, both literally and figuratively, and is forced to share a dingy room with the other accused. While Samar might not be guilty of rape, he's clearly flawed. Kashyap underlines this and asks you to make your own judgment about him. Deol does his part well, and his eyes do most of the talking.

#6 Aspects that could have been better However, Bandar isn't without flaws. We know very little about Samar's career before he was entrapped, and this creates a divide between him and us. Also weak are the characterizations of Azad and Malhotra's characters. Moreover, after the interval, the film struggles to maintain momentum and wastes considerable time on the fellow inmates. Unfortunately, this takes the precious screen time away from Samar.