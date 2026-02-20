'Bandar': Anurag Kashyap's directorial gets global release date

Anurag Kashyap 's upcoming film Bandar, featuring Bobby Deol , will be released worldwide on May 22, 2026, according to Hindustan Times. The announcement comes after the film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2025. The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Zee Studios. It also features Sanya Malhotra , Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, and Nagesh Bhosle.

Box office clash 'Bandar' to clash with another film Bandar will be released on the same day as Milap Zaveri's Tera Yaar Hoon Main, starring Akanksha Sharma, Aman Indra Kumar, and Paresh Rawal. However, since the two films belong to different genres, their simultaneous release is not expected to cause a box office clash. The movie is an adaptation of Kashyap's unpublished story and has been written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee.

Film's plot Here's everything we know about 'Bandar' The film's logline reads: "Samar is a not-so-young TV star whose fame is fading." "He is happy in his new relationship with a young woman, Khushi, when his ex, Gayatri, tries to return to his life." "Instead of talking to her, he cuts off all contact and blocks her. But things take a serious turn when Gayatri accuses him of rape."

