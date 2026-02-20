'Bandar': Anurag Kashyap's directorial gets global release date
What's the story
Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Bandar, featuring Bobby Deol, will be released worldwide on May 22, 2026, according to Hindustan Times. The announcement comes after the film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2025. The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Zee Studios. It also features Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, and Nagesh Bhosle.
Box office clash
'Bandar' to clash with another film
Bandar will be released on the same day as Milap Zaveri's Tera Yaar Hoon Main, starring Akanksha Sharma, Aman Indra Kumar, and Paresh Rawal. However, since the two films belong to different genres, their simultaneous release is not expected to cause a box office clash. The movie is an adaptation of Kashyap's unpublished story and has been written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee.
Film's plot
Here's everything we know about 'Bandar'
The film's logline reads: "Samar is a not-so-young TV star whose fame is fading." "He is happy in his new relationship with a young woman, Khushi, when his ex, Gayatri, tries to return to his life." "Instead of talking to her, he cuts off all contact and blocks her. But things take a serious turn when Gayatri accuses him of rape."
Future endeavors
Kashyap, Deol's upcoming projects
This will be Kashyap's second major release this year, following his 2023 thriller Kennedy, which was released on Zee5 on Friday. Meanwhile, Deol has expanded his recent filmography with Bandar, complementing big-ticket commercial ventures such as Animal and Kanguva. He also has two big releases lined up in 2026 apart from Bandar, Vijay's Jana Nayagan and YRF Spy Universe's Alpha.