'It's really troubling...': Anurag Kashyap supports Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike

Kashyap further wrote, "But the silence from the powers to be is deafening to the point that it is a proof of their guilt and their murderous intent."

He also shared a post which read, "Ab hadd ho rahi hai."

He wrote in the caption, "Behre bhi itne behre nahin hotey, aur andhe bhi itne andhe nahin hotey."

"Jaanwar aur rakshason ke dil bhi itne patthar nahin hote. Ye unse bhi badtar aadamkhor hain...Chup rehne mein sharam aaney lagi hai."