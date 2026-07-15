'It's really troubling...': Anurag Kashyap supports Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike
What's the story
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has voiced his support for educator Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently on an indefinite hunger strike. Taking to Instagram Stories, he wrote, "There was a time when hunger strike had some meaning." "It's really troubling when the system becomes so indifferent to people's lives." "Only a man as empathetic and a believer of truth and justice has the courage to do that." "I don't have the courage to do what Sonam Wangchuk is doing."
Filmmaker's statement
'Proof of their guilt and their murderous intent'
Kashyap further wrote, "But the silence from the powers to be is deafening to the point that it is a proof of their guilt and their murderous intent."
He also shared a post which read, "Ab hadd ho rahi hai."
He wrote in the caption, "Behre bhi itne behre nahin hotey, aur andhe bhi itne andhe nahin hotey."
"Jaanwar aur rakshason ke dil bhi itne patthar nahin hote. Ye unse bhi badtar aadamkhor hain...Chup rehne mein sharam aaney lagi hai."
Celebrity support
Other celebrities extend support to Wangchuk
Kashyap's statement comes after several Bollywood celebrities, including Shabana Azmi, Abhay Deol, and Varun Grover, voiced their support for Wangchuk.
Azmi shared a photo of the environmentalist looking frail during his hunger strike on Instagram and urged him to end it for his health.
Deol also shared the same photo with a broken-heart emoji.
Meanwhile, Grover reflected on the protest in a lengthy note on X (formerly Twitter).
Protest details
NEET-UG paper leak row explained
Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike is part of a larger protest that began on June 20.
The protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and ₹1cr compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide after the NEET-UG paper leak.
They have also planned a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the start of the Monsoon Session.