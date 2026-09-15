Emmys 2026: 'Widow's Bay' hits the jackpot for Apple

Widow's Bay creator Katie Dippold thanked Apple for allowing her creative freedom.

"Thank you Apple for letting us take this crazy, creative swing, they truly just let us do this weird show and we can't thank you enough," she said while accepting the award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The series also won awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Stephen Root), Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (Dippold), and Outstanding Director for a Comedy Series (Hiro Murai).