Emmys 2026: 'Widow's Bay' hits the jackpot for Apple
What's the story
Apple made history at the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards by winning a record-breaking 14 awards for its horror-comedy series, Widow's Bay. Last week, at the Creative Emmys, the studio took home 29 trophies. This achievement is particularly impressive considering it was achieved with only 31 submissions, compared to Netflix's 125 and HBO's 86. The series also won Outstanding Comedy Series, while its lead actor Matthew Rhys bagged the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
Acceptance speech
Creator Katie Dippold thanked Apple in her acceptance speech
Widow's Bay creator Katie Dippold thanked Apple for allowing her creative freedom.
"Thank you Apple for letting us take this crazy, creative swing, they truly just let us do this weird show and we can't thank you enough," she said while accepting the award for Outstanding Comedy Series.
The series also won awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Stephen Root), Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (Dippold), and Outstanding Director for a Comedy Series (Hiro Murai).
Consistent success
Apple TV broke its own record from last year
Apple TV has continued its winning streak at the Emmys, breaking two records for comedy series in consecutive years.
Last year, The Studio set a new record. This year, Widow's Bay surpassed that by winning 14 awards.
Despite not having any eligible shows from last year's best-ever awards haul (Seth Rogen's comedy and Severance), Apple TV+ still managed to outperform its previous performance by securing 89 nominations across 15 shows this year. Last year, it secured 81 nods.
Other platforms
Netflix and HBO Max followed Apple TV
Netflix and HBO Max followed Apple TV in the number of Emmy wins this year.
The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network and streamer came second this year with 21 wins across all three nights of the Emmys.
Netflix secured 16 awards and came third.