Apple TV's 'The Morning Show' to end with Season 5
What's the story
Apple TV has confirmed that the fifth season of its hit drama series The Morning Show will be its last. The show, which stars Hollywood A-listers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, was one of the platform's first original series when it premiered in November 2019. It was given a two-season, straight-to-series order alongside Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories in 2017, two years before Apple launched its streaming service.
Season details
Cast and crew of 'The Morning Show' S05
The fifth season of The Morning Show is currently in production and will introduce new characters played by Jeff Daniels, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes, Lizzy Caplan, and Renee Rapp.
They will join the returning cast members Witherspoon, Aniston, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, and Jon Hamm.
The show has received a total of 28 Emmy nominations over its first four seasons (40 episodes).
Plot and premiere
What happened in 'The Morning Show' S04?
The fourth season of The Morning Show was set in spring 2024, nearly two years after the previous one.
It revolved around the aftermath of the UBA-NBN merger, with the team gearing up for the Paris Olympics amid corporate politics and scandals.
Witherspoon's character, Bradley Jackson, ended up in a Belarusian gulag while Aniston's character, Alex Levy, was forced out of the company by Celine Dumont (Marion Cotillard).
The fifth season is expected to premiere in September 2027.
Actor statements
Aniston on the show's legacy
Aniston said in a statement, "From the beginning, Apple has supported our vision for The Morning Show, and we feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to tell stories that reflect what's happening in the world around us with a twist of dark humor."
"It's been such a privilege to work with this insanely talented cast, and our extraordinary writers, producers, and crew."
Executive comments
Witherspoon on why the show matters
Witherspoon added, "This was always more than a show about a newsroom; it was a show about why the newsroom matters. About freedom of the press, and the journalists who protect the fourth estate, often at great cost."
Apple executives Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht also praised the series for its impact on television and its role in launching Apple's streaming platform.