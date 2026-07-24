Apple TV's 'The Morning Show' to end with Season 5

The fourth season of The Morning Show was set in spring 2024, nearly two years after the previous one.

It revolved around the aftermath of the UBA-NBN merger, with the team gearing up for the Paris Olympics amid corporate politics and scandals.

Witherspoon's character, Bradley Jackson, ended up in a Belarusian gulag while Aniston's character, Alex Levy, was forced out of the company by Celine Dumont (Marion Cotillard).

The fifth season is expected to premiere in September 2027.