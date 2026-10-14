Apple TV releases '12 12 12' trailer starring Mackie, Dornan
Apple TV just dropped the trailer for 12 12 12, a new thriller series starring Anthony Mackie as a disgraced FBI agent and Jamie Dornan as a career criminal.
The show kicks off November 13 with two episodes, then rolls out weekly until Christmas.
Expect tense face-offs and plenty of twists as these two navigate both sides of the law.
Zurich heist unfolds across 3 timelines
Set in Zurich, the story follows an ambitious underground heist told across three timelines: a year of planning, 12 hours of action, and 12 intense days after.
With direction from Kari Skogland and a cast featuring Jack Kesy, Agathe Rousselle, Sallie Harmsen, Jose Garcia, and Kali Reis, the series promises sharp storytelling and big drama.
If you're into clever heists and complicated characters, this one's worth adding to your watch list.