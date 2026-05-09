Apple TV+ to premiere 'Cape Fear' starring Bardem June 5
Entertainment
Apple TV+ is dropping a new psychological thriller miniseries, Cape Fear, on June 5.
Inspired by the classic novel The Executioners, the story follows Max Cady (Javier Bardem), a convict out for revenge against public defenders who hid evidence in his case.
If you're into dark twists and tense drama, this one's worth adding to your watch list.
'Cape Fear' executive producers Scorsese Spielberg
Cape Fear features a stacked cast: Javier Bardem leads alongside Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson. You'll also spot CCH Pounder and Ron Perlman in cast.
With Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg as executive producers, expectations are high.
The show kicks off with two episodes on June 5; after that, look out for weekly drops every Friday until the finale on July 31 (10 episodes total).