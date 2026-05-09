Apple TV+ to premiere 'Cape Fear' starring Bardem June 5 Entertainment May 09, 2026

Apple TV+ is dropping a new psychological thriller miniseries, Cape Fear, on June 5.

Inspired by the classic novel The Executioners, the story follows Max Cady (Javier Bardem), a convict out for revenge against public defenders who hid evidence in his case.

If you're into dark twists and tense drama, this one's worth adding to your watch list.