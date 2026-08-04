Apple TV unveils 'Neuromancer' trailer, series premieres January 2027
Apple TV just dropped the first trailer for Neuromancer, a new sci-fi series based on William Gibson's classic 1984 novel.
The story follows a burned-out hacker in a gritty, tech-filled future as he's pulled into a wild mission in cyberspace.
The show kicks off with two episodes on January 22, 2027, then rolls out new episodes every Friday until March 19.
Roland leads 'Neuromancer' adaptation starring Turner
Graham Roland (Dark Winds) is behind the series, with Callum Turner starring as Case, Briana Middleton as Molly Millions, and Mark Strong as Armitage.
Joseph Lee joins as Hideo, alongside Clemence Poesy, Peter Sarsgaard, and Emma Laird.
After years of attempts to adapt Neuromancer for the screen, this version finally brings Gibson's iconic cyberpunk world to Apple TV, aiming to hook a whole new generation.