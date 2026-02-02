AR Rahman explains why his 'Bollywood' comments sparked controversy
AR Rahman recently cleared the air after his comments about Bollywood sparked controversy.
On The Great Indian Kapil Show, he explained, "The problem with the world is this, how messages get corrupted on the way," showing how his BBC interview was misunderstood.
Originally, he'd said Bollywood offers were fewer now because power had shifted from creatives to non-creatives—and said it "might have been a communal thing also" and that it was not "in my face."
Rahman apologizes, says India is at the center of his life
After facing backlash online, Rahman apologized on Instagram and stressed he never meant to hurt anyone's feelings.
He shared that India is at the center of his life and was actually there to promote his new silent film Gandhi Talks, where music tells the whole story.
Meanwhile, these Bollywood stars reacted to the controversy
Bollywood stars weighed in too. Rani Mukerji called Bollywood "the most secular place," saying talent matters more than background.
Javed Akhtar brushed off any communal angle, and singer Shaan pointed out that many minority artists have had long careers regardless of ups and downs.