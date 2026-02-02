AR Rahman explains why his 'Bollywood' comments sparked controversy Entertainment Feb 02, 2026

AR Rahman recently cleared the air after his comments about Bollywood sparked controversy.

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, he explained, "The problem with the world is this, how messages get corrupted on the way," showing how his BBC interview was misunderstood.

Originally, he'd said Bollywood offers were fewer now because power had shifted from creatives to non-creatives—and said it "might have been a communal thing also" and that it was not "in my face."