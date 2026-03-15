Arbaaz Khan-Bhumika Chawla's 'Kesar Singh' to release in July
What's the story
The upcoming drama Kesar Singh, starring Arbaaz Khan and Bhumika Chawla, is set to hit theaters in July, reported IANS. The exact release date will be announced by the makers soon. The film is produced by Parimal Shah and Vinit Shah under Equator Entertainments and directed by Jasbeer.
Film theme
This is what the film is about
Set in small-town India, Kesar Singh tells the story of a woman who transforms a life-changing setback into a tale of courage, resilience, and renewal. The film has been shot across Uttar Pradesh and Wai in Maharashtra. The shoot has already been completed, and the project is currently in post-production.
Co-star's perspective
Deepshikha Nagpal praised Khan's professionalism
Deepshikha Nagpal, who plays a significant role in the film, has praised both Chawla and Khan, praising Khan for his professionalism. She described working with both as "truly lovely," calling Chawla an "absolute sweetheart" who is "incredibly warm, grounded, and simple despite having such a remarkable body of work." On Khan, she said he is "extremely cooperative, professional," and has "absolutely no airs."
On-set memories
Nagpal shared a memorable experience from the shoot
Nagpal shared a memorable experience from the shoot, when she informed Khan about a potential delay due to scheduling confusion. He stood up for her, saying he knew she was always punctual and there must be a valid reason for her delay. The film also features songs by two-time National Award-winning lyricist Swanand Kirkire.