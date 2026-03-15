Arbaaz Khan-Bhumika Chawla's 'Kesar Singh' to release in July

The upcoming drama Kesar Singh, starring Arbaaz Khan and Bhumika Chawla, is set to hit theaters in July, reported IANS. The exact release date will be announced by the makers soon. The film is produced by Parimal Shah and Vinit Shah under Equator Entertainments and directed by Jasbeer.

Film theme This is what the film is about Set in small-town India, Kesar Singh tells the story of a woman who transforms a life-changing setback into a tale of courage, resilience, and renewal. The film has been shot across Uttar Pradesh and Wai in Maharashtra. The shoot has already been completed, and the project is currently in post-production.

Co-star's perspective Deepshikha Nagpal praised Khan's professionalism Deepshikha Nagpal, who plays a significant role in the film, has praised both Chawla and Khan, praising Khan for his professionalism. She described working with both as "truly lovely," calling Chawla an "absolute sweetheart" who is "incredibly warm, grounded, and simple despite having such a remarkable body of work." On Khan, she said he is "extremely cooperative, professional," and has "absolutely no airs."

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