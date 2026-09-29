Ariana Grande is 'doing great' after rekindling with Ricky Alvarez
What's the story
Pop star and actor Ariana Grande is taking a break from the limelight, spending time in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Ricky Alvarez. A source told Page Six, "Ariana is doing great. She's in an amazing place. She's really happy." The couple was last seen at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights on September 24.
Relationship history
Alvarez spotted at Grande's tour
Grande, 33, and Alvarez, 35, recently rekindled their romance after a decade-long break.
The couple was spotted together during Grande's Eternal Sunshine tour, which concluded in London this month.
Prior to her overseas tour, Grande performed 41 shows across the US, Canada, and the UK.
Career highlights
Grande's weight loss sparked public scrutiny
Grande has been busy with her career, starring as Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked in 2024.
She also went on a world press tour for the film in 2024 and its sequel in 2025.
However, as her tour started, fans noticed Grande's weight loss, leading her to announce a break from public appearances due to "endless, ongoing public scrutiny."
Future plans
What's next for Grande?
Despite her break, Grande is expected to return to work soon.
She will be promoting her latest project, Focker-In-Law, the fourth installment of the Meet the Parents franchise, which releases in November.
In this film, she plays Olivia Jones, Henry Focker's girlfriend.
The movie also stars Ben Stiller and Robert DeNiro and will be released on Thanksgiving weekend.