'Chumbak': Arjun reveals playing 'surgeon in a comedy' excited him
What's the story
Arjun Bijlani is exploring new territory with his role in the comedy series Chumbak, created by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia. He plays Dr. Mikhael Oberoi, a cardiac surgeon, opposite Helly Shah's character Twinkle Ravjiani. Bijlani revealed that he was drawn to the show because of its concept and the chance to portray a doctor in a comedic setting.
Show insights
'The combination of a medical setting with situational comedy'
Bijlani said, "What really pulled me toward Chumbak was the concept and the opportunity to play a surgeon in a comedy."
"I've never played a doctor in this kind of space before, so it was something I was genuinely excited to explore."
"The combination of a medical setting with situational comedy makes the show very entertaining, and I loved the world that JD and Aatish had created."
Character reflection
How Dr. Oberoi differs from Bijlani
With Bijlani's character being a cardiac surgeon, he found certain differences between himself and Dr. Oberoi.
He said, "The biggest difference between my Chumbak character and me is probably his approach to situations."
"He is much more spontaneous in those moments, whereas I tend to think things through a little more."
Role exploration
'But there are definitely certain similarities'
Bijlani also shared, "But there are definitely certain similarities. His confidence and his ability to stay committed to what he believes in are qualities I could relate to."
"I'm also someone who takes my work very seriously, and I think that sincerity was something I could bring into the character."
He added that finding a balance between Dr. Oberoi's professional persona and his reactions to the situations around him was an important part of playing the character.
Show release
More about 'Chumbak'
Chumbak, which premiered on Netflix on September 10, features an ensemble cast and multiple family dynamics.
The series is set in a society in Mumbai's Chembur area and revolves around several families living together.
It also stars Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Sandeepa Dhar, Amyra Dastur, and Anant Joshi, among others.