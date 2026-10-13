Arjun reportedly cast as female lead in 'RC17' by Sukumar

Landing tentatively titled RC17 is a major step up for Sara after her recent appearance in Telugu film Euphoria.

The movie also marks a reunion for Charan and Sukumar, who last teamed up on Rangasthalam.

Fans are hyped, with production expected to kick off soon after Dussehra and talk of a pan-India release.

If you're into star-powered blockbusters, this one's definitely worth keeping an eye on!