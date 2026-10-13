Arjun reportedly cast as female lead in 'RC17' by Sukumar
Entertainment
Sara Arjun, best known for her role in the Dhurandhar films, has reportedly been cast as the female lead in tentatively titled RC17, a big new film bringing together director Sukumar and actor Ram Charan.
While the official announcement is just around the corner, buzz is already building, and Mythri Movie Makers is backing the project.
Arjun's 'RC17' follows 'Euphoria' appearance
Landing tentatively titled RC17 is a major step up for Sara after her recent appearance in Telugu film Euphoria.
The movie also marks a reunion for Charan and Sukumar, who last teamed up on Rangasthalam.
Fans are hyped, with production expected to kick off soon after Dussehra and talk of a pan-India release.
If you're into star-powered blockbusters, this one's definitely worth keeping an eye on!