Arjun reportedly joins YRF Talent after 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' role
Entertainment
Sara Arjun, who made waves as Yaline Jamali in last year's hit Dhurandhar, is reportedly part of the YRF Talent family.
Sara later reprised her role in the film's second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which hit theaters earlier this year, and switching agencies signals a bold new chapter for Sara.
Arjun joins Sharma and Bhansali projects
She's set to star in Maneesh Sharma's upcoming film with Ambrish Verma (from Sapne vs Everyone), showing she's aiming higher with her choices.
Plus, she'll play the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated Madhubala biopic, which starts filming this month.
With these projects under YRF Talent, Sara is joining the league of rising stars like Ahaan Panday and Sharvari.