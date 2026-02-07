Armaan Malik reacts to Arijit Singh's playback singing break
Arijit Singh, one of Bollywood's most loved playback singers, just announced he's stepping away from playback singing—but he's not leaving music altogether.
The news has left fans a bit stunned, with some wondering if "toxic" studio vibes were behind his choice.
Now, singer Armaan Malik has shared his take on the situation.
'Not about industry drama'
Malik made it clear that Arijit's move isn't about any toxic industry drama.
He said he hasn't faced anything like that himself and believes every field has its ups and downs.
According to Malik, "He's given a lot to this industry" and this decision is simply a personal step for him—not something people should overthink.
'I see it in a very positive light'
Arijit clarified that he isn't quitting music and will no longer take up playback assignments.
Malik called it a positive transition and said he totally respects Arijit's choice: "I see it in a very positive light."