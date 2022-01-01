Entertainment Arnold Schwarzenegger donates $250,000 for homes for military veterans

Arnold Schwarzenegger donates $250,000 for homes for military veterans

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 01, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Arnold Schwarzenegger gave 25 homes to military veterans in heartwarming gesture

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger turned Santa Claus for homeless veterans this year. The 74-year-old has donated $250,000 for installing 25 houses for military veterans without homes in Los Angeles. These tiny houses have been provided with the help of the Village for Vets non-profit organization. The Terminator superstar worked with the Veterans Affairs Secretary, Denis McDonough, and AMVETS, a volunteer organization on the project.

Announcement Actor spent time with veterans before Christmas

Schwarzenegger, who has also served as the governor of California in the past, shared images of the homes getting installed online. "Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA," wrote the Conan the Barbarian star. "It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes."

Twitter Post The houses were installed in Los Angeles

Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes. pic.twitter.com/2mHKfoZ65V — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) December 24, 2021

Good work Schwarzenegger's donation has encouraged several others to donate, said non-profit

Source: Twitter/@VillageforVets

We also get a glimpse into the small designs of the homes through Schwarzenegger's social media posts. The official account of Village for Vets said the recent donation made it possible for them to "purchase and build the remaining 25 shelters at the CTRS [Care Treatment Rehabilitative Services] site." Also, after the news spread, the non-profit has received donations from multiple new donors.

Quote 'It's always great to give something back'

Source: Twitter/@Schwarzenegger

Speaking at FOX 11 Los Angeles' show, The Issue Is, the Austria-born actor said, "I've made and have this great success because of America." "If it isn't bodybuilding, if it isn't business, if it isn't show business, movies, and politics — whatever I tackled I achieved because of America, so to me, it's always great to give something back (sic)," he added.

Information Similar 'village' exists in other parts of America as well

As per reports, all the tiny white houses will have a furnished bed, connectivity with electricity, heating, and air conditioning. A similar village of 49 veterans' homes exists in Missouri, with a square area between 240-320 square feet. While many netizens have hailed the donation, some Twitter users were also seen asking why was a military veteran without a home in the first place.