Next Article
Arpita-Aayush's new home blends Scandinavian minimalism with Bollywood warmth
Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma have moved into a stunning new Bandra home worth ₹25 crore, right by the Arabian Sea and close to Salman Khan's place.
The vibe? Scandinavian minimalism meets Bollywood warmth—think sleek design with plenty of heart.
Balconies for yoga, kitchen for family meals
The place features a special art piece by Salman himself, adding a personal touch.
Huge balconies are perfect for yoga or just soaking up the view, while the spacious kitchen is where family bonds grow stronger over shared meals with Salma Khan.
Their daughter Ayat's pink fantasyland room brings playful energy, making this house feel both stylish and genuinely homey.