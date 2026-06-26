'Bit of fear...': Arshad Warsi gets candid about upcoming projects
What's the story
Actor Arshad Warsi is having a great run in 2026 with multiple projects lined up. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he opened up about the pressure of delivering successful films and his upcoming projects. His current slate includes Welcome to the Jungle, Dhamaal 4, Pritam and Pedro, and Shah Rukh Khan's King. He is also working on Golmaal 5 which will release in 2027.
Actor's perspective
'Honestly speaking, I really want...'
Warsi said, "There is always a bit of fear because you work hard and want the film to do well, not just for yourself, but for everyone." "Honestly speaking, I really want Welcome to do well for [director] Ahmed Khan and [producer] Firoz Nadiadwala." "A director or a producer works on one film at a time, whereas an actor is a multi-bagger doing multiple projects. So I wish it does great for them."
No competition
On competition and proving himself
Despite his busy schedule, Warsi is unfazed by the pressure of competition. He said, "The rest of us have already done our jobs and established who we are." "I've already proved myself; I don't need to prove to anyone that I can act."
Future releases
'Welcome to the Jungle,' 'Pritam and Pedro'
Warsi's projects include the ensemble comedy Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Jackie Shroff. Next up is Pritam and Pedro which premieres on July 3 on JioHotstar. The series is directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Rajkumar Hirani in his web series debut.
Upcoming films
'Dhamaal 4,' 'King'
July will also see the release of Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar. The film reunites core favorites Ajay Devgn, Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra. It also stars Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Ravi Kishan. Later in the year, on December 25, Shah Rukh's King will be released. The film features an ensemble cast including Suhana Khan along with Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan.
Franchise continuation
What's next for Warsi in 2027?
Looking ahead, Golmaal 5 is set for a 2027 release. The film went on floors in March 2026 on the franchise's 20th anniversary. Warsi will be reprising his role alongside Devgn and Tusshar Kapoor. They will be joined by Shreyas Talpade, Sharman Joshi, and Kunal Kemmu.