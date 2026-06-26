'Bit of fear...': Arshad Warsi gets candid about upcoming projects

Actor's perspective

'Honestly speaking, I really want...'

Warsi said, "There is always a bit of fear because you work hard and want the film to do well, not just for yourself, but for everyone." "Honestly speaking, I really want Welcome to do well for [director] Ahmed Khan and [producer] Firoz Nadiadwala." "A director or a producer works on one film at a time, whereas an actor is a multi-bagger doing multiple projects. So I wish it does great for them."