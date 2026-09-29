Arya announces filming start for 'Sarpatta Parambarai Round 2' prequel

The original Sarpatta Parambarai, directed by Pa. Ranjith and starring Arya with John Kokken and Dushara Vijayan, was praised for its real take on local culture and community life.

Even though it skipped theaters and went straight to Prime Video, it won over both fans and critics.

Meanwhile, Arya isn't slowing down. He recently appeared in Ananthan Kaadu and is set to star in Vettuvam, an upcoming sci-fi action flick with Attakathi Dinesh and Sobhita Dhulipala.