Aryan Khan says dad SRK is 'easy to direct'

Aryan Khan , the eldest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan , has taken his first steps into the world of direction with Bads of Bollywood. The series, which starred Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, and Raghav Juyal, also featured cameos by SRK, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, among others. In a recent interview, Khan reflected on his Netflix show.

New venture Khan on working with his superstar father Khan recently launched a new line of sunglasses under his brand D'YAVOL and shot an advertisement featuring his father. He admitted to being nervous but said it was a "total delight" to work with Shah Rukh again after Bads of Bollywood. "He doesn't forget anything, he is very easy to direct. It's like a cheat code when you work with him," Khan told Filmfare about directing his father.

Director's perspective 'He already knows what needs to be done...' Khan further elaborated on his experience of directing Shah Rukh, saying, "He already knows what needs to be done technically, so I don't have to remind him those things as a director. Mera kaam hojata hai (my work is easily done)." He added humorously, "The camera person doesn't hate me then for being a newcomer because my actor already knows everything."

Director's insight Khan recalls father's professional advice When asked if SRK often gives him advice on set, Khan revealed, "The only thing he keeps telling me is to shoot fewer takes." He also shared that he had dubbed for his father in the D'YAVOL ad and recalled dubbing for Salman in Bads of Bollywood. He said, "I dubbed the scene where Salman Khan says bull**** party. I also dubbed for some of the abuses that were said during the start of the series."

