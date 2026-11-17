Aryan Khan to organize music festival in India?
What's the story
Filmmaker Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is reportedly planning to organize a music festival in India. The young director has been passionate about music for years and is now exploring the idea of a large-scale event that would feature independent artists and emerging talent from various genres. The festival is likely to take place in 2027.
Event details
Festival on the lines of Coachella
According to Variety India, the festival is still in its early stages, and many details are yet to be finalized. However, it is expected to be similar to international events such as Coachella.
Khan's love for music, especially electronic dance music (EDM), has been known for a long time. His involvement in the music of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, his debut series as a director, allowed him to explore this passion further.
Festival focus
Focus on independent artists
What makes Khan's proposed festival particularly exciting is its reported emphasis on independent music.
As India's live music scene continues to grow and audiences discover artists beyond mainstream film soundtracks, a platform that showcases musicians from various genres could attract a wider audience.
The director is also thought to be in contact with several up-and-coming musicians and industry figures, which could help him curate a diverse lineup for the festival.
Family connection
SRK also announced a music festival recently
The news of Khan's potential music festival comes shortly after his father, Shah Rukh, announced a music festival of his own.
In October, the superstar unveiled UNIFYD, a one-day event scheduled for March 20, 2027, at Etihad Live in Abu Dhabi.
The festival will feature around 15 artists performing across multiple stages with Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam and Karan Aujla already announced as headliners.
Brand partnership
Khan's journey so far
Khan's lifestyle brand D'YAVOL is also a brand partner of the UNIFYD festival.
He has taken an unconventional path in the industry by staying away from acting and focusing on behind-the-scenes work. He has worked as creator, co-writer, director, and showrunner on The Ba***ds of Bollywood and has also explored entrepreneurship.
His interest in filmmaking, fashion and music suggests he is open to exploring various creative avenues.