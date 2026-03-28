'Three hours of...nonsense': Asaduddin Owaisi slams 'Dhurandhar' for 'promoting violence'
What's the story
Lok Sabha MP and president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, has criticized Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise. Speaking at a summit organized by Times Now, he called the films "bakwaas" (nonsense) and claimed they "promoted violence." "Is that even a film? It's three hours of nonsense," he said. The successful duology stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.
Film's impact
Owaisi questions 'Dhurandhar 2' impact on society
Owaisi further questioned the impact of the film. He said, "I don't have the time to watch a film for three hours. I can only hope that people listen to me speak for one hour." "What is even there in the film other than cuss words, promoting violence, and after three hours, it makes you wonder if you must cuss at Muslims or not. Who has the time to watch all this?"
Box office
'Dhurandhar' movies re-wrote box-office history
Despite criticism, the Dhurandhar films have been a massive commercial success. The original film, released on December 5 last year, reportedly earned ₹840 crore in India and over ₹1,300 crore worldwide. Its sequel was released in theaters on March 19 this year and has already collected over ₹715 crore in India and over ₹1,128 crore worldwide. The films are inspired by several real-life geopolitical events and conflicts.