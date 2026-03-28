'Three hours of...nonsense': Asaduddin Owaisi slams 'Dhurandhar' for 'promoting violence'

Film's impact

Owaisi questions 'Dhurandhar 2' impact on society

Owaisi further questioned the impact of the film. He said, "I don't have the time to watch a film for three hours. I can only hope that people listen to me speak for one hour." "What is even there in the film other than cuss words, promoting violence, and after three hours, it makes you wonder if you must cuss at Muslims or not. Who has the time to watch all this?"