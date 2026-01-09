Assamese-Israeli film 'Murders Too Close—Love Too Far' hits theaters soon
"Murders Too Close—Love Too Far," the first Assamese film co-produced internationally, will be shown at the Pune International Film Festival on January 17 and 19.
Directed by Manju Borah and Dan Wolman, this crime drama unfolds in a rural Assam police station.
What's the story?
The film follows CBI officer Ram Chaudhary as he investigates two policemen's murders.
Along the way, he encounters Gita, an artist exploring mob mentality.
As more murders happen, their personal and professional lives collide, leading to a gripping revelation.
This project stands out as a major milestone for Assamese cinema thanks to its Indo-Israeli collaboration and support from India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Who made it?
Shot entirely in Assam with local talent, the film stars Siddharth Nipon Goswami, Shaminn Mannan, Seema Biswas, Bhagirathi Bai Kadam, and Adil Hussain.
The production team includes Borah, Wolman, Amir Gedalia (co-producers), Partha Borgohain (cinematography), Eyal Amir (editing), Debajit Gayan (sound design), and Sanket Joshi (music).