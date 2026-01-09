'Dhurandhar' smashes records, Aditya Dhar joins ₹1,000cr directors' club
Dhurandhar, an action-packed Hindi thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh as Indian agent Hamza, has become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.
The story dives into espionage and underworld drama set in Karachi's Lyari.
With this blockbuster, Dhar enters the elite ₹1,000 crore club with just two films—his first was Uri: The Surgical Strike.
In numbers:
By Day 34, Dhurandhar had earned ₹836.15 crore net in India—just edging past Pushpa 2 (Hindi).
Its weekly numbers were massive: ₹207.25 crore (Week 1), ₹253.25 crore (Week 2), ₹172 crore (Week 3), and ₹106.5 crore (Week 4).
Globally, it's made around ₹1,233 crore so far.
Should you watch it?
If you're into high-stakes thrillers with spies, cross-border intrigue, and crime syndicates—and want to see Ranveer Singh lead a star cast including Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt—Dhurandhar is worth your ticket.
Plus, Part 2 drops March 2026 if you're up for more action!