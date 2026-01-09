'Dhurandhar' smashes records, Aditya Dhar joins ₹1,000cr directors' club Entertainment Jan 09, 2026

Dhurandhar, an action-packed Hindi thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh as Indian agent Hamza, has become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

The story dives into espionage and underworld drama set in Karachi's Lyari.

With this blockbuster, Dhar enters the elite ₹1,000 crore club with just two films—his first was Uri: The Surgical Strike.