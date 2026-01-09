Shekhar Kapur to adapt 'My Name is Memory' for Amazon Studios

Why does this matter?

Kapur has a track record of powerful films like Bandit Queen and Elizabeth (which scored eight Oscar nominations). He recently swept major awards in the UK with What's Love Got to Do with It?

While working on this international project, he's also making a sequel to his classic Masoom, showing how he balances global stories with homegrown favorites.

If you're into cross-cultural collabs or fresh takes on romance, this one's worth keeping an eye on.