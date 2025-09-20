Assamese singer Zubeen Garg (52) dies in scuba diving accident
Zubeen Garg, the much-loved Assamese singer and cultural icon, passed away at 52 after a scuba diving accident off Singapore's coast on Friday.
He had just arrived as the Cultural Brand Ambassador for the North East India Festival, scheduled for September 20-21.
Despite being rushed to Singapore General Hospital with breathing issues, he was declared dead around 5:00pm Singapore time.
Just hours before, a video of him singing "Tears in Heaven" showed his love for music.
Looking back at his life and career
Born in Meghalaya in 1972, Zubeen started singing at age three and dropped his first album Anamika in 1992.
Over more than 30 years, he became Assam's biggest musical star with hits like Maya and Pakhi. His Bollywood track "Ya Ali" from Gangster made him famous across India.
Beyond music, he also acted and directed films—leaving behind a legacy that deeply touched fans everywhere.