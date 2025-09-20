Assamese singer Zubeen Garg (52) dies in scuba diving accident Entertainment Sep 20, 2025

Zubeen Garg, the much-loved Assamese singer and cultural icon, passed away at 52 after a scuba diving accident off Singapore's coast on Friday.

He had just arrived as the Cultural Brand Ambassador for the North East India Festival, scheduled for September 20-21.

Despite being rushed to Singapore General Hospital with breathing issues, he was declared dead around 5:00pm Singapore time.

Just hours before, a video of him singing "Tears in Heaven" showed his love for music.