Taapsee Pannu's 'Assi' wants to 'desensitize' sexual assault

Gaurav Solanki , the writer of the upcoming courtroom drama Assi , has opened up about its biggest challenge. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that desensitization to sexual assault is our defense mechanism, and breaking through it was difficult. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu as a lawyer fighting for a sexual assault survivor.

Writer's perspective 'The sensitivity stems from the makers' and writers' intentions' Solanki said, "The sensitivity stems from the makers' and writers' intentions. It came from that. Anubhav Sinha and I wanted to tell this story." "We keep reading about such cases in the news, and keep getting desensitized to them." "Then it's only a very brutal assault that shakes it. And it's our natural defense to skip it." "The challenge was to break that desensitization."

Audience perspective 'My instinct says that people like to talk...' Despite filmmakers' complaints about audiences not supporting films based on real issues, Solanki disagrees. He said, "My instinct says that people like to talk about things that impact them." "The audience wants to see these stories that make us feel something, even if it is pain and anger." "Subconsciously, we want that to be talked about. Such things are universal."

