At Mumbai Meta event Khan previews 'King' releasing December 24
Shah Rukh Khan just spoke about his new film King at a Meta event in Mumbai.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, this action-packed drama is set for a December 24 release and is meant for the whole family.
SRK promised it'll be more than just stunts.
He said he's not making a thinking film now; that's okay, he will do that too later.
Khan's daughter to debut in 'King'
SRK described King as a commercial action-drama that won't always stick to strict logic but will blend drama, music, and high-energy action.
The cast includes his daughter Suhana Khan making her big-screen debut, though he playfully kept most names under wraps to avoid what he called "overconsumption" of stars.
Expect emotion, energy, and SRK in this one.