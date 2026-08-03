Aujla jokes about 'MF Gabhru' drama on 'India's Got Latent'
Entertainment
Singer-rapper Karan Aujla brought some humor to India's Got Latent Season 2, poking fun at the drama around his 2025 track MF Gabhru.
When asked about legal troubles, he joked that after complaints about his song's explicit lyrics, he "went to Dubai."
It was a lighthearted nod to a pretty serious moment in his career.
Aujla and Singh apologized for songs
Back in 2025, MF Gabhru faced backlash from the Punjab State Women's Commission for lyrics they called irresponsible and harmful to young listeners.
The issue escalated, with authorities getting involved and demanding explanations from both Aujla and Honey Singh (who had his own controversy).
In the end, both artists apologized for their songs, showing they were willing to own up and move forward.