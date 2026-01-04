'Avatar: Fire and Ash' keeps its box office crown

What else is hot at the movies?

"Zootopia 2" jumped to second place, pulling in $7.1 million and officially becoming Disney Animation's highest-grossing film ever with over $1.46 billion worldwide.

"Marty Supreme," starring Timothee Chalamet, landed third after its Christmas release with more than $4.6 million.

Rounding out the top five are "The Housemaid," featuring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, and an "Anaconda" reboot with Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Steve Zahn, and Thandiwe Newton—proving there's something for every movie fan this week.