'Avatar: Fire and Ash' smashes ₹200cr milestone in India
James Cameron's latest, "Avatar: Fire and Ash," dropped on December 19, 2025, bringing back the epic clash between humans and Na'vi on Pandora.
With Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana leading the cast, this PG-13 sci-fi adventure is keeping the franchise's momentum going strong.
In numbers:
The movie has raked in over ₹204 crore in India—making it the first Hollywood film of 2025 to cross that mark here.
Globally, it's already hit $935 million, with $300 million coming from US audiences alone.
Week-by-week in India: ₹109.5 crore (week one), ₹50.7 crore (week two), and still pulling crowds at ₹7.9 crore in week three.
Should you watch it?
If you love immersive sci-fi worlds and big-screen visuals, "Fire and Ash" is a solid pick—especially with its action and depth drawing attention weeks after release.
It's a must for anyone who enjoys blockbuster franchises or just wants to see what all the hype is about this holiday season.