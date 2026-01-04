Neha Singh Rathore questioned by Lucknow Police over controversial remarks
Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore was called in by Lucknow police on Saturday after her social media posts about the Pahalgam terrorist attack sparked controversy.
She was questioned about comments she made regarding the deaths of 26 people, most of them tourists, which led to a case being filed against her last year.
What's behind the case?
The complaint, filed by Abhay Pratap Singh, claims Rathore's posts could stir up sectarian tensions and threaten national unity, so charges were brought under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
On X (formerly Twitter), Rathore defended herself, saying she was just asking tough questions and wondered if that really counts as treason—pointing out her family's military background and stressing her right to speak up about government actions.