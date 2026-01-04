'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹759cr mark; becomes Ranveer's 2nd highest-grossing film

In numbers:

Dhurandhar kicked off with ₹28.60cr on day one, jumped to ₹33.10cr on day two, and hit ₹44.80cr by day three.

After 30 days, it reached a massive ₹759.50cr in India and raked in a worldwide gross of ₹1,162.25cr after 29 days (with overseas earnings at ₹265cr).

It even beat Jawan to become the top Hindi grosser globally.