'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹759cr mark; becomes Ranveer's 2nd highest-grossing film
Ranveer Singh's latest spy thriller, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and also starring R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna, is making waves at the box office.
Released on December 5, 2025, it's still going strong in its fifth week—even with new competition around.
In numbers:
Dhurandhar kicked off with ₹28.60cr on day one, jumped to ₹33.10cr on day two, and hit ₹44.80cr by day three.
After 30 days, it reached a massive ₹759.50cr in India and raked in a worldwide gross of ₹1,162.25cr after 29 days (with overseas earnings at ₹265cr).
It even beat Jawan to become the top Hindi grosser globally.
Should you watch it?
If you're into action-packed spy stories with big names like Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan, Dhurandhar is definitely worth a watch—especially if you want to see what all the buzz is about!
Its record-breaking run speaks for itself.