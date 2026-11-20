'Avengers: Doomsday' easily crosses ₹50cr in advance bookings
What's the story
The upcoming Marvel film, Avengers: Doomsday, is already making waves at the Indian box office. Despite being 27 days away from its theatrical release, the movie has reportedly raked in a whopping ₹42.07cr in advance bookings for its extended four-day weekend, per Sacnilk. This means it will easily cross the ₹50cr mark before release!
Booking breakdown
'Avengers: Doomsday's opening day leads advance sales
The film's opening day, Thursday, December 17, is currently leading the advance booking charts with collections of an estimated ₹19.14cr (including blocked seats).
Mumbai has emerged as the top-performing city, contributing an estimated ₹7.75cr to the overall advance sales.
Excluding block bookings, the film's advance sales (for four show dates) stand at ₹35.13cr.
Language breakdown
English version dominates advance ticket sales
The film will be released in India in multiple languages. The original English version is leading the advance collections by a considerable margin, accounting for ₹35.54cr across all days currently on sale.
Hindi has contributed ₹5.13cr, while the Tamil version has collected ₹1.20cr and the Telugu version has added ₹19.64 lakh to the total.
Record-breaking sales
'Avengers: Doomsday' outpaces previous MCU films in advance gross
The film's early advance booking figures have already surpassed those of some of the biggest theatrical releases in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
For context, Avengers: Endgame recorded an advance gross of ₹8.27cr during its first 24 hours, while Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Infinity War followed closely with ₹6.56cr and ₹5.02cr, respectively.
Comparison
Shorter advance booking windows for earlier Marvel blockbusters
The film's tickets went on sale approximately 30 days before its theatrical release.
Earlier Marvel blockbusters generally had shorter advance booking windows, so the initial figures indicated demand rather than eventual box-office performance.
The Russo brothers have previously hinted that Avengers: Doomsday will be markedly different from Avengers: Endgame, while the villain, Doctor Doom, has been described as a more calculating and manipulative antagonist than Thanos.