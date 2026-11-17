Advance bookings have opened nearly a month before its theatrical release and fans have jumped on everything from standard seats at ₹420 to premium recliner seats at ₹1,500.

Big theaters like PVR Lower Parel and Miraj Wadala in Mumbai are hosting midnight Infinity Vision 3-D screenings, with similar buzz in Thane and Gurugram.

With Anthony and Joe Russo directing and Robert Downey Jr. Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth leading the cast, this one's set to challenge the record for the biggest opening by a Hollywood film in India.