'Avengers: Doomsday' racks up ₹3cr and nearly 50,000 advance sales
Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday is already making waves ahead of its December 17 release, racking up over ₹3 crore in advance ticket sales and nearly 50,000 tickets sold.
Midnight shows are filling up quickly in major cities, with BookMyShow reportedly registering more than 10,000 ticket sales every hour; safe to say, excitement is sky-high.
'Avengers: Doomsday' eyes opening record
Advance bookings have opened nearly a month before its theatrical release and fans have jumped on everything from standard seats at ₹420 to premium recliner seats at ₹1,500.
Big theaters like PVR Lower Parel and Miraj Wadala in Mumbai are hosting midnight Infinity Vision 3-D screenings, with similar buzz in Thane and Gurugram.
With Anthony and Joe Russo directing and Robert Downey Jr. Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth leading the cast, this one's set to challenge the record for the biggest opening by a Hollywood film in India.