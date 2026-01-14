'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser: Fantastic Four, Wakandans unite against Doctor Doom
What's the story
Marvel Studios has unveiled a new teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, offering a glimpse into the film's ambitious crossovers. The new teaser showcases a surprising encounter between Wakandan royalty and one of the Fantastic Four's most iconic members. The moment represents a major milestone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), marking the first significant on-screen interaction between characters from the Black Panther and Fantastic Four franchises.
Teaser highlights
'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser features 1st crossover
In the teaser, Shuri (Letitia Wright) and King M'Baku (Winston Duke) meet Ben Grimm, aka The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Namor, ruler of Talokan, also appears in the trailer but doesn't interact directly with other characters. Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the film features an ensemble cast including long-time Avengers like Thor, Captain America, and Ant-Man, along with new collaborators from the Fantastic Four and X-Men franchises. Robert Downey Jr is set to appear as Doctor Doom.
December 18, 2026. #AvengersDoomsdaypic.twitter.com/FN9afI52NC— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 13, 2026
Fan response
'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser sparks fan reactions and speculation
Fans have reacted passionately to the teaser on social media. One user noted, "Just realized this is the first major interaction we've seen between the Fantastic Four and other heroes in the MCU." Another fan paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, writing, "Gone but not forgotten. Rest in power Chadwick Boseman." The film is set to release on December 18, 2026.